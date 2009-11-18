A Stunning 49 Million Americans Went Hungry In 2008

We all know there’s hunger in America, but the extent of it is truly stunning.



The Star: About 49.1 million people were “food insecure” in 2008, up 36 per cent from a year earlier, when 36.2 million Americans had difficulty staying well-fed, the Department of Agriculture said Monday in a report. That’s the most since 1995, when the USDA conducted its first survey on food insecurity and 29 per cent higher than the previous record in 2004.

The rise, the third straight, will undoubtedly continue this year, with a record 36.5 million people receiving food stamps in August, said Jim Weill, the president of the Food Research and Action centre.

Read the full report:



