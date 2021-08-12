Over 4,000 students were quarantined in Mississippi as the school year kicks off during a COVID-19 surge

A student at Alvernia University studies from her hotel room residence. MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Contributor

More than 4,400 Mississippi students were quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 in early August.

The school year is set to begin shortly in the state.

The state is facing a surge of COVID-19 as the Delta variant spreads.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

More than 4,400 Mississippi students were quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19, just as the school year kicks off, according to state data.

Mississippi’s state health department found a total of 4,435 students were quarantined from August 2 to August 6, according to data tracking exposure and positive cases among students and staff.

The health department found that over 380 teachers were also quarantining, with nearly 800 students and 300 teachers confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

The report was released on Tuesday and first reported on by the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger.

Mississippi is one of the many southern states facing a COVID-19 surge currently, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads – largely among unvaccinated people.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.