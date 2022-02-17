A ferry sailing off the coast of Greece caught fire, forcing more than 280 people on board to be evacuated

A passenger from the Euroferry Olympia being helped off a Greek coast guard vessel at the port of Corfu in Greece. Reuters

A ferry carrying more than 280 passengers and crew members caught fire, forcing an evacuation.

The Italian-flagged ship was engulfed in flames near the Greek island of Corfu on Friday.

It’s not immediately clear if there were casualties, but early reports say all passengers are accounted for.

A ferry carrying more than 280 passengers and crew members caught fire near the Greek island of Corfu early Friday morning, according to Greek media reports.

Greek outlet Proto Thema reported that the Euroferry Olympia operated by Grimaldi Lines was engulfed in flames after the ship was evacuated. The exact number of people aboard the ferry has not yet been confirmed.

The Italian-flagged vessel was heading for the Italian port of Brindisi from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa when the incident occurred, per Proto Thema.

It’s not immediately clear if there were any casualties, although Proto Thema reported that one crew member was injured. Two separate statements — from Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Kostas Katsafados and Ionian Islands Governor Rodi Kratsa — were given to Greek radio station Skai, which said all passengers were accounted for.

Weather conditions were mild, Kastafados told Skai, making it easier to rescue the evacuees.

The Greek coast guard dispatched five boats for the rescue effort, while the Italian Economic Police sent one vessel, Proto Thema reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the incident is under investigation, The Guardian reported, citing the Greek Coast Guard.

Grimaldi Lines did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.