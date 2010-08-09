Over 2,000 Dead Or Missing In Giant Chinese Landslide

This is rapidly shaping up to be one of the worst ever summers for Asian flooding. Somewhere around 1,500 were dead or missing in China; 3,000 lost in Pakistan; and hundreds dead in India and North Korea.



Then on Sunday a huge landslide in Northern China wiped out a village. Over 2,000 villagers are missing and 127 confirmed dead, according to China Daily.

With communication down in Zhougu County, our images come from a CCTV video, which shows Premier Wen Jiabao visiting the disaster zone, shaking hands with survivors, and even handing food packs through cracks in the ground to people trapped in the wreckage.

