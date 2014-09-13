More Than 2 Million People Have Downloaded U2's New Album

Over 2 million people have download U2’s new album “Songs of Innocence” off iTunes, according to Re/code’s Peter Kafka.

The album is being offered to iTunes customers for free until October.

Not everyone was so thrilled to be getting the new album. When users began seeing the album appear on their devices, they took to Twitter with profanity.

Two million downloads may sound like a lot, but consider that the album was made available to 500 million users. Only a fraction of iTunes listeners hit the download button.

Apple reportedly paid U2 over $US100 million to distribute “Songs of Innocence” to iTunes users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.