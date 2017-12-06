Over 1,500 people who have been happily married reveal the most important quality all lasting relationships have in common

When author and blogger, Mark Manson, was about to get married, he reached out for some advice. He didn’t ask friends, or family, but instead called upon his considerable readership.

He asked people who had been happily married for at least 10 years to explain what lessons they had learned and would pass down to others. He also asked anyone who had been divorced to explain what had gone wrong — which led to some of the most interesting response.

Over 1,500 people responded. Here, we speak with Manson about his experience and one of the most valuable pieces of advice he learned.

You can read Manson’s full post — “1,500 people give all the relationship advice you’ll ever need” — on his blog.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.