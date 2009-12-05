Over 100,000 People Infected By Ukrainian Black Lung In Just Two Days!

The panic over the mutated H1N1 flu strain in the Ukraine has reached epic proportions. Over 450 people have died from the strain and nearly 2 million people have been infected:



FTO: The new statistics and numbers show that 41 659 people got infected since the day before yesterday. That means that almost 100 000 people got infected in two days. Today’s statistics are not there yet but looking at what happened from the 2nd to the 3rd we see that 452 people have now died in the Ukraine because of this plague / H1N1 spreading there.

The total of number of infections grew to 1 978 951. That is almost 2million people now infected in the Ukraine. Read the whole thing >>



