Over 100 Entrepreneurs Will Head To Antarctica Next Year For The World's Coldest Brainstorming Session

A ship-load of entrepreneurs are heading south on a four star cruise liner in January 2015. Image: Unstoppables.

It’s at the end of the earth, in Antarctica, where multi-millionaire and entrepreneur Julio De Laffitte hopes 117 Australian business people will be inspired with new ideas.

Next January he’s flying some of the country’s smartest entrepreneurs to Antarctic waters, where they’ll be met by a chartered boat that will take them on an adventure which has to be one of the harshest-ever backdrops for a brainstorm.

“The isolation and awe-inspiring environment, coupled with the concentration of like-minded people, will form the perfect setting for innovative business strategies to be created,” Laffitte said.

“My aim is to create the perfect environment for business leaders and entrepreneurs to collaborate, to think and dream big.”

Over the 10 day sail, there’ll be workshops covering social entrepreneurship, world problems, competition and collaboration.

Close to 50 Australian business people have signed up for the cruise, including BlueChilli CEO Sebastian Eckersley-Maslin and adventurer Geoff Wilson, the first Australian to cross the Antarctic continent solo.

But dreaming big comes with a big price tag. If you want to board the boat, tickets will set you back between $16,000 and $28,000, including return flights from Chile to the cruise liner in Antarctica, accommodation, and all meals.

