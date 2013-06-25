Ouya's $99 Game Console Finally Goes On Sale On Tuesday

Julie Uhrman founder Ouya

When Ouya’s $99 Android video game console officially goes on sale on Tuesday we’ll finally see if the device can make it in a market dominated by Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.



The Ouya console is the brainchild of Julie Uhrman, a former executive at entertainment website IGN. It gained widespread attention from an outpouring of support on crowdfunding site Kickstarter: Some 63,000 backers coughed up $8.6 million to help birth Ouya.

Uhrman raised another $15 million from venture capitalists including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and others.

Uhrman told Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang on Monday that she believes the large variety of “original games” will be what makes the Ouya a success. There are 150 games available for the device so far. “It’s only $99 and every game is free to try,” Uhrman said.

We”ll see. The device shipped to backers and reviewers in March and got mixed reviews from the tech press. Some complained that the controller was a bit sluggish. Others disliked the selection of games.

But everyone loved the low price tag, and that alone could make it worth giving Ouya a try.

