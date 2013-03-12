Android Video Game Console Ouya Will Also Let You Play Against Friends Online

Photo: Ouya

Android-based gaming console Ouya seems to be coming along nicely and will have multiplayer game support by year’s end, reports Forbes.During a South By Southwest panel in Austin today, Ouya CEO Julie Uhrman said the console would have support for streaming audio and video apps, but wouldn’t say if big names like Hulu and Netflix were on board. Regardless, she hopes to be able to offer those services at launch.



Unlike traditional consoles, the Ouya doesn’t requite you to use discs to play games. Everything is downloaded from the Web.

That means you won’t be able to play hardcore games like “Call of Duty,” but the system could appeal to casual gamers who just want to play simple games.

Ouya received a lot of hype last year after the project raised more than $7 million on Kickstarter.

The device is scheduled to ship at the end of this month.

