The Company That Makes The Cheap Android Gaming Console Ouya Is Reportedly In Sales Talks With Several Big Chinese Companies

The company that makes the cheap, Android-based gaming console Ouya is in sales talks with multiple Chinese companies including Xiaomi and Tencent, as well as U.S. players like Google and Amazon, Re/Code’s Kara Swisher and Eric Johnson report. The Information’s Amir Efrati also confirms the report, and adds that Ouya has also reached out to Samsung.

According to Re/Code’s sources, the talks are still quite early, and the acquisition would revolve around employee talent more than the console itself, which didn’t quite live up to the huge hype that it generated after raising $US8.5 million on Kickstarter. The $US99 console went on sale a little over a year ago, but people weren’t dazzled by its game selection.

China just lifted a 14-year ban on gaming consoles in January, so Chinese companies can now start making their own devices. An Ouya acquisition could help get efforts to enter the console space rolling. This report comes hot on the heels of the news that Xiaomi closed a deal with Ouya to offer its games on Xiaomi’s TV streaming boxes.

Business Insider has reached out to Ouya for comment.

