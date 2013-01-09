This Developer Points Out A Potentially Fatal Problem For The Next Big Gaming Console

Loren Brichter

Loren Brichter is the developer behind Tweetie, a Twitter client that was eventually acquired by the company itself. Most recently, he created a hit iOS game called Letterpress, and it’s found some notable success in the App Store.In short, he’s a guy who knows his stuff when it comes to apps and their platforms, so we picked his brain on what it would take for Android-based gaming console Ouya to find mainstream success.



“I think they’ll find fans in the niche tech/indie gaming market; perhaps enough to sustain a business — but mainstream is a whole different thing,” he told us. “I don’t see how it stands up against the next Xbox or an App Store-enabled Apple TV. And how do you deal with piracy when the hardware manufacturer encourages rooting?”

We’ve previously identified attracting great content from developers as being one of the important things Ouya has to do to succeed. Yet from the outset with its Kickstarter fundraising process, Ouya touted its console as being easy to root, which lets it operate outside the normal boundaries of the Android operating system, potentially making it way too easy to run pirated software.

And some developers will be far less motivated to put effort into a product just to see it get ripped off.

We’ve reached out to Ouya for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

