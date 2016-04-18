The 23 most powerful LGBT executives in the world

Inga Beale, the CEO of major insurance firm Lloyd’s of London is considered one of the most powerful executives in the world. And since she is openly bi-sexual, she uses her position of power to lobby for equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in the workplace.

Last Friday, she told delegates at the Stonewall workplace conference today that LGBT inclusion is “still a work in progress” in Britain.

However, there are a number of other LGBT executives that OUTstanding, the networking group, consider as incredibly power and are poised to make a difference in the corporate world.

OUTstanding lists 100 people who it thinks challenges the presumption that you can’t be openly LGBT and be successful in business.

“Those featured are an inspiration to anyone who fears that they may have to be closeted at work, and waste valuable effort muting their authentic selves,” said Suki Sandhu, chief executive of OUTstanding.

However, notably Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was missing. OUTstanding said that it was forced to omit him because it was unable to gain permission for him to be included in the list.

23. Brian Bickell, Chief Executive of Shaftesbury. Shaftesbury Bickell heads the FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment Trust and is also a board member of Freehold -- the LGBT group for real estate professionals. He is a member of Property Week's OpenPlan diversity panel and an ambassador for gay charity Stonewall. 22. Andrew Swaffield, CEO of the Monarch Airlines Group. LinkedIn/Andrew Swaffield Swaffield was given the accolade for being in charge of one of the major business success stories of the past year as well as talking openly about his sexuality. He restructured Monarch, which is projected to turn around a profit of £100 million ($155 million) this year from a £94 million ($146 million) loss previously. 21. David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment Group. Getty David Furnish and Sir Elton John arrive for the 10 Year Anniversary performance of Billy Elliot at Victoria Palace Theatre on May 12, 2015 in London, England. Furnish gained a lot of power after becoming legendary musician Elton John's partner, and he used his influence and his position at Rocket Entertainment Group to champion LGBT rights in a number of ways. This included pushing for marriage equality. Furnish and John became one of the first gay couples in Britain to get a civil partnership. 20. Stephen Clarke, CEO at WH Smith. WH Smith Clarke, speaking to OUTstanding, said 'WH Smith adopts a clear results-driven culture, where individuals succeed on merit alone irrelevant of sex, age, disability or sexual orientation. Openly gay people are therefore promoted on merit every bit as much as everyone else. As a result, being gay at WH Smith is simply not an issue.' 19. Alex Schultz, VP, Growth at Facebook. Facebook & Foundation Capital/ Youtube Schultz leads growth marketing, analytics, and internationalisation for Facebook and is involved with the group's LGBT product initiatives. He joined the company in 2007 and is also active in Facebook's LGBT Employee Resource Group. 18. Paul Wood, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Bloomberg. Paul Wood/Twitter Wood is not only one of the most senior employees at Bloomberg, he also takes time to mentor LGBT staff and has spoken at a number of events, panels, and conferences about being an openly LGBT leader in business. He was awarded an MBE in 1995. 17. Trevor Burgess, President & CEO of C1 Financial. LinkedIn/Trevor Burgess Burgess heads one of the 20 largest banks headquartered in Florida. In 2006, aged 34, Burgess became one of the first openly gay investment bankers at Morgan Stanley to be promoted to Managing Director and then in 2014, became the first openly gay CEO of a publicly traded bank in the US. 16. Jan Gooding, Group Brand Director at Aviva. AVIVA Gooding is one of the most senior directors at Aviva Group. Not only is she responsible for the leadership, oversight and governance of brand and marketing strategy worldwide she is also a sponsor of the LGBT employee network Aviva Pride, and was elected Chair of Trustees of Stonewall in May last year. 15. Louis Vega, Chief of Staff, Global Director Office of the Chairman & CEO and Executive Communications and Vice President of Dow Olympics & Sports Solutions. Linkedin/Louis Vega Vega is one of the most senior executives at the Dow group and works with most of the countries senior leaders as part of his Chief of Staff role. He also advocates workforce equality and represents Dow's Gays, Lesbians & Allies at Dow (GLAD) employee network as management sponsor. 14. Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO at IGI Laboratories. LinkedIn Grenfell-Gardner was until recently the only openly gay CEO of a public company in the US. He has consistently made sure his workplaces are welcoming to the LGBT community and installed corporate non-discrimination policies and health and family benefits. 13. Arjan Dijk, Vice President of Marketing at Google. Getty Hannah Hart and Arjan Dijk speak at the GLAAD Gala at Hilton San Francisco Union Square on September 13, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Dijk is one of the executives that manages a large international team across 43 countries. He is also one of the most influential LGBT advocates as part of his role as Global Executive Sponsor of Google's LGBT employee resource group dubbed the 'Gayglers.' OUTstanding noted that under Dijk's direct leadership, Google released a form of advertising that had a global impact -- it was of a story of a transgender individual. 12. Joseph Evangelisti, Chief Communications Officer for JP Morgan Chase. Grace Villamil FT Flickr Joe Evangelisti (JP Morgan) Evangelisti reports directly to CEO Jamie Dimon at one of the world's largest investment banks. He has the hard task of heading all media relations and corporate communications worldwide for JPM as well as playing a key role in the company's Global Diversity Initiative. 11. Liz Bingham, most senior LGBT Partner in the UK & Ireland firm of EY. Diversity Champions/YouTube Bingham is the most senior LGBT partner in the UK & Ireland accountancy firm of EY. She is an influential advocate of LGBT rights inside and outside work. She was awarded an OBE for her work in developing LGBT equality in the workplace this year. 10. Sander van 't Noordende, Group Chief Executive Products for Accenture. LinkedIn Van 't Noordende is a major employer, with 9,000 employees under his watch. He has also been out since he first started at Accenture in 1987. He is seen as a role model because he is involved in expanding the company's LGBT networks around the globe. 9. Anthony Watson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Uphold. Bitreserve/Uphold Anthony Watson, Bitreserve/Uphold CEO Watson became the first British Citizen and first non-American citizen to be appointed to the Board of Directors of GLAAD, the world's largest LGBT media rights advocacy organisation, in October 2013. 8. Christopher Bailey, Chief Creative & Chief Executive Officer of Burberry. Getty Christopher Bailey attends the Elle Style Awards 2015 at Sky Garden @ The Walkie Talkie Tower on February 24, 2015 in London, England. Bailey is responsible for over 11,000 employees at the iconic British fashion brand Burberry. He has won various fashion accolades, including Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, and is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and equality. 7. Beth Brooke-Marciniak, Global Vice Chair of Public Policy for EY. EY Brooke-Marciniak is seen as a champion for LGBT issues after she came out in an 'It Gets Better' video in 2011. She has spoken at a number of events related to LGBT rights and has also been named as one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women eight times by Forbes. 6. Paul Reed, CEO of the Integrated Supply and Trading division (IST) at BP. FT Live online Paul Reed, CEO, BP Integrated Supply and Trading at the FT Live event. Reed is the executive sponsor of BP's Pride Affinity Network and according to charity Stonewall, this enabled BP to rise up the rankings from 250th, to 22nd in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. 5. Claudia Brind-Woody, Vice President and Managing Director at IBM Out & Equal Workplace Advocates/Flickr Claudia Brind-Woody, Out & Equal Board Member and VP and Managing Director for IBM Global Intellectual Property and Technology Licensing Global LGBT Workplace Summit. Brind-Woody is one of the most senior executives in one of the world's largest companies -- IBM. She is also the Global Co-Chair for the IBM LGBT Executive Taskforce. His work in creating a number of successful initiatives to promote best practice at companies concerning LGBT rights has been shared and replicated across the world across corporations and sponsors 41 diversity network groups across 30 countries. 4. Martine Rothblatt, Co-CEO of the United Therapeutics Corporation. Getty Rothblatt is the joint leader at a $3 billion bio-tech company. She is an openly transgender leader who has extensively talked about her transition to raise awareness. She also authored the book 'Apartheid of Sex: A Manifesto on the Freedom of Gender.' 3. Antonio Simoes, CEO of HSBC Bank. WEF Simoes, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was awarded the 2013 OUTstanding LGBT role model of the year award. He has spoken publicly about '

diversity and authenticity, linking this to his leadership experience of being an out gay man in banking,' said OUTstanding. 2. Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas. Joyce became the leader of Qantas in 2008 and, under his watch, the group became one of the first companies to officially support Australian marriage equality. 1. Inga Beale, CEO of Lloyd's of London. Beale, in 2014, became the first female CEO in the insurer's 327-year history. She is also openly bisexual and has been instrumental in the launch of [email protected]'s, an internal LGBT employee-resource group.

