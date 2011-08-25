Outsource Pesky Chores With The TaskRabbit Iphone App

Not enough time in the day to get everything done, especially those pesky tasks that always seem to fall to the bottom of the list and linger?



Well, now there’s an app for that.

TaskRabbit connects you to people who will run those dreaded errands for you, for a fee. The service recently launched in New York City, after success in San Francisco, and New Yorkers are taking to it quickly. Jobs are piling up and there’s a waiting list of runners to be vetted and added as “TaskRabbits”.

No job is too big or too small to find a TaskRabbit match. In addition to the mundane jobs you’d expect to find when searching the iPhone app: house cleaning, home maintenance, painting, laundry, IKEA furniture assembly, grocery shopping; here are some of the more interesting tasks recently completed by a New York TaskRabbit:

1. Help us BBQ 2. Test our mobile website in Manhattan for 10 minutes 3. Pick up beer in DUMBO and deliver to SOHO 4. Change my Facebook profile picture at exactly midnight 5. Get a mani or pedi on us to test our coupon service 6. Meet me at Brooklyn Bridge with flowers for my wife

The TaskRabbit iPhone app is cleverly designed, making posting a job, selecting a task rabbit and payment extremely quick and easy, which is essential for busy New Yorkers looking for immediate results.

Here’s how the app works:

1. Sign up: It’s free, although requires a Facebook account for login (if this freaks you out, head over to their website for email login instead)

2. Post a Task: Provide all the detailed instructions for what you need done and how much you’re willing to pay. The app lets you voice-record a description and upload pictures, so you don’t even have to type (if you’re that lazy). Or, you can sort through other tasks posted and copy one using the spinning carousel. You can also use their guide to see what similar tasks are going for and set your price accordingly. And there’s a real-time map to easily specify task locations.

3. Select a TaskRabbit: TaskRabbits bid on how much they’ll do the job for and you can either have a runner auto assigned based on availability and price, or review offers and TaskRabbit profiles first. TaskRabbits are pre-qualified and background-checked before being hired as runners.

4. Payment: Credit card information is entered when you post your job/profile and TaskRabbit makes the payment for you (after a cut) once the task is completed.

It’s that simple and matches happen quickly, so even your most urgent needs can be met.

TaskRabbit has extended a special offer for Scene by Laurie readers. When posting your task, input the promo code SBLREADERS to get $30 off your first task. So get hopping and report back on your experience.

