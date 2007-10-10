outside.in Raises $1.5 Million, Preps Site Revamp

outside.in, the Brooklyn-based “place blogging” site, has raised $1.5 million, which it will use to build out the site and develop a geo-targeted ad platform. The site, founded by writer-entrepreneur Steven Berlin Johnson last year, raised $900,000 this spring. We are told a “significant” new release of the site is coming within the week.



Most of the original investors re-upped for this round: Union Square Ventures, Milestone Ventures, Village Ventures, George Crowley, John Seely Brown, Esther Dyson and John Borthwick. We’ve confirmed that Marc Andreessen, who invested in the first round, didn’t participate in this one.

