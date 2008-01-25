Outside.in Powers 'Buzz Map' For Washingtonpost.com

Brooklyn-based Outside.in, one of several startups looking to make a business by aggregating local bloggers, has inked a deal with the Washington Post (WPO). Outside.in will provide a “Buzz Map” of D.C.-area bloggers that will run on WashingtonPost.com.

Outside.in aggregates and displays blog activity in 63 cities in the U.S. The company recently closed a $1.5 million funding round, which it will use to develop a geo-targeted local advertising platform. Yesterday, similar startup EveryBlock launched a geographically-filtered news and data service in San Francisco, New York and Chicago.

Both companies face two significant challenges — finding enough writers to produce interesting material about their neighborhoods, and figuring out how to tap the local ad market. Fred Wilson, whose Union Square Ventures invested in the company, says he’s excited about “hyperlocal” blogging but acknowledges that it’s going to be a “long slog”.

