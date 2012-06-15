outside.in Launches neighbourhood News Widget

Brooklyn-based outside.in, founded by author/entrepreneur Steven Johnson and funded by Union Square Ventures, has launched a neighbourhood-news widget that can be dropped into any blog (we’ll give it a test-drive here next week). The widget allows you to input a city or zipcode and automatically display neighbourhood headlines that outside.in users have submitted.



Launched last year, outside.in is part Digg, part Mybloglog, part Facebook, part blog, and part map-mash-up. The site allows you to plug in your neighbourhood, connect with fellow neighbours, submit news stories and blog posts, submit neighbourhood landmarks/restaurants/etc., comment, and browse a customised, neighbour-generated map. Judging from the site statistics, the company appears to be doing nicely: The site tracks 3,288 neighborhoods and members have added 1,667 stories in the past 24 hours.

outside.in also just announced a special site configured for the iPhone.

