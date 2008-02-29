Outside Hub Hires Dooley as Co-President

We’re starting a new section where companies can announce new hires, products or start-ups. For now, we’re running the announcements in our New York section, but we’ll soon add a separate section for them. If you’d like to learn how to run your own SAI post, please click here.



From Matt Moore, COO of Outside Hub:

We’re pleased to announce that Stephen Dooley just joined Outside Hub as our Co-President. Steve most recently led the national sales efforts at Jumpstart Automotive Media, a leading online advertising network focused on the in-market automotive audience. Steve helped Jumpstart grow revenue to over $40 million in 2007. Steve will be responsible for managing all aspects of our advertising sales efforts and helping set strategic direction for the company.

Outside Hub is a Detroit-based vertical ad network focused on the outdoor enthusiast market. Over the last 18 months we built an exclusive network of approximately 300 leading outdoor enthusiast web sites which generate almost 12 million monthly visits from 5 million monthly unique visitors. According to comScore, we currently reach over 50% of the hunting and shooting sports online market. We are growing rapidly and expect the growth to continue as advertisers seek out the fast-growing online audience of outdoor enthusiasts.

