21 outrageous ways the super rich spend their money

What do you do with billions of dollars?
That’s what Robert Frank, host of “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” tries to uncover on the CNBC show, which gives viewers VIP access into the extravagant lives of the wealthiest people on the planet.
We sorted through clips of the show and CNBCs Instagram account, @cnbcsuperrich, and picked out the most lavish expenditures we could find.
Here are 21 ways the super rich like to spend their money:
(Instagram) Check it out: a #PrivateJet that flies #underwater it's the #ultimate #toy for #billionaires! go down with us 10P Tues on SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH only on CNBC 6/24 #JetSet #millionaire #submarine #billionaire #yacht #toy #falcon #VIP #exclusive #billionaire #PJ
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 19, 2014 at 4:19am PDT
The latest toy for the super rich is a craft that flies underwater. 'The minute we went under water, everything felt natural and calm, and it was just like flying,' (Instagram) said host Robert Frank, who got to give it a whirl.
(Instagram) We love this $US4M grin! The 1st ever #Lamborghini #Veneno #joyride. Ride shotgun with us: only on CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #Lambo #VIP #SuperCar #exoticcar #millionaire
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 27, 2014 at 6:40pm PDT
Former tech CEO and avid car collector Antoine Dominic is one of the three lucky people in the world who owns a Lamborghini Veneno, the priciest production car on the road as of 2014. He (Instagram) bought this $US4 million car without even seeing it ahead of time, and didn't take it out for a spin until Robert Frank and CNBC begged for a ride. You can see clips from the maiden voyage (Instagram) here.
(Instagram) This #mansion is worth over $US20,000,000 it's fit for a king but built for a #horse - yes a horse! Get ready for SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH ... #HORSES! 10P Tues June 10th @cnbc ... You can't afford to miss this! #belmont #wellington #tripleCrown #equestrian #thoroughbred #horseshow
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 7, 2014 at 8:08am PDT
(Instagram) The super-rich pets live the high life as well. Pictured above is a 'home' in an exclusive neighbourhood in Florida worth tens of millions of dollars -- (Instagram) a home built for horses, that is.
(Instagram) Best Sunday morning ever! #HotAirBalloon views over #Serengeti & buckets full of #Champagne on ice! #SuperRich #Safari #luxury #Abercrombie&Kent SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH only on CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! See you next season ;)
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Mar 30, 2014 at 6:10am PDT
Safari's don't necessarily mean bumpy jeep rides anymore. The super rich have the option of taking a three-week (Instagram) private jet tour of Africa, which includes home-cooked meals from top notch chefs, two-bedroom tents with showers and bathrooms, hot air balloon rides, and bottomless champagne.
(Instagram) This #SuperRich #mega #pool is 1/2 inside and 1/2 outside, It overlooks a property the size of #NYC #CentralPark it's also the most expensive #trophy #mansion in the state it's located in. Forget instagram @CNBCSuperRich has the keys to take you inside, see you there: #SecretLivesOfTheSuperRich... is coming soon... you can't afford to miss it. #luxury #millionaire #billionaire #luxuryeyecandy #baller #VIP #megahome
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Aug 21, 2013 at 5:21pm PDT
Owners of this mansion in Snowmass, Colorado (Instagram) created a pool with one half inside and one half outside. If the weather starts looking ominous, one click of a button and a glass wall descends to separate the two sections.
(Instagram) Toothpicks made of #gold: $US600. The man with the real life Midas touch revealed on SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH only on CNBC 10p ET/PT TUESDAY #superrich #24k #allGoldEverything #luxury
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Mar 31, 2015 at 9:48pm PDT
They can also drop $US850 on (Instagram) gold straws and $US15,000 (Instagram) on shoelaces.
(Instagram) Her closet is 3 stories tall, 3,000 sq ft & packed with heels! Like it if you LOVE it. Follow if you want IN! SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH Tuesday 10P ET/PT only on CNBC #closet #louboutin #mansion #SheCave #megaCloset #instaRich #mega #luxury #luxe
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Mar 28, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT
Socialite Theresa Roemer's three-story, 3,000-square foot closet is modelled after the department store Neiman Marcus. She's not the only one with a megacloset -- check out more luxury closets of the super rich (Instagram) here.
(Instagram) This is the #SuperRich upgrade to your netflix membership- We LIKE it, but honestly, this mega #hometheatre is nothing compared to what else is hidden inside this mansion. SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH Tuesday at 10P ET/PT Only on CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #realestate #brokers #exclusive #VIP #millionaire #billionaire #superrich #miami
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Apr 4, 2015 at 4:54am PDT
A super-rich home isn't complete without private theatre. (Instagram) Frank also got to explore the '(Instagram) King of home theatres' -- one valued at $US2.5 million that includes a lobby snack-bar and ice cream parlor.
(Instagram) You know you're #SuperRich when you have #champagne delivered by parachute... We're NOT KIDDING this guy's delivering #DomPerignon to the desert! The best #vacation money can buy literally includes bubbly falling from the sky! #Cheers! You can't afford to miss this: ALL NEW SEASON: SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH Tues June 10th at 10P ET/PT only on @CNBC #incoming! #Thirsty? #DidYouBringTheFlutes?
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 3, 2014 at 4:15pm PDT
There always tends to be a bottle of champagne close by, wherever the super rich find themselves. In this case, Dom Pérignon is being delivered in style.
(Instagram) $US195,000,000 of drama at the entrance of this #Beverlyhills #mansion #LA #VIP #billionaire
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 12, 2015 at 7:04am PDT
Sometimes the super rich have too many homes to keep track of. This $US195 million Palazzo di Amore in Beverly Hills -- with 12 rooms, 22 bathrooms, a 50-seat movie theatre, and a 12-acre vineyard -- (Instagram) has been vacant for eight years.
(Instagram) When your Nikes match the #koenigsegg That's #SuperRich Very sweet... And very swede too!
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on May 24, 2015 at 9:14am PDT
Driving a super sleek sportscar on an actual road with traffic, pedestrians, and police cars is no fun, so the super rich head to (Instagram) The Thermal Club, a private, 4.5-mile racetrack in La Quinta, CA. They shell out $US85,000 for an individual membership (or $US200,000 for a corporate membership).
(Instagram) It will cost you $US15,000 to lay your head on this pillow. This is 1 of the 3 Bedroom suites inside the Fairmont's Presidential #Penthouse Suite in #SanFrancisco This is gonna be good... Secret Lives of the #SuperRich returns next Wednesday on @CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #superrich #luxury #realestate #makemoney #money #megahome #millionaire #billionaire #wallstreet #VIP #wealth #fortune #instarich #exclusive #LuxuryLife #boom #rich #CNBC #broker #instagreat #instaamazing
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jan 17, 2014 at 6:26am PST
For $US15,000 at the (Instagram) Fairmont in San Francisco, you'll sleep in a 6,000 square-foot suite with three large bedrooms, a formal dining room, and (Instagram) a billiard room. You'll also have a renowned chef, massage therapist, and personal trainer at your service at all times.
(Instagram) Meet the #millionaire with a taste for #jellybeans & a $US200,000 #candy bar built into his #mansion: SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH premieres: Tuesday March 24 at 10P ET/PT Only @CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #realestate #brokers #exclusive #VIP #millionaire #billionaire #superrich #Sugar #delicious #broker #mandms #yum #jellybeans #SweetTooth
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Mar 22, 2015 at 7:37am PDT
Because who wouldn't want to?
(Instagram) The #SuperRich thirst quencher: Frapin Cuvee 1888 The #exclusive #cognac has an elaborate top made of 24k #gold price/glass: $US760. Only 1,888 bottles exist (hence the name). Cost/bottle: over $US7k. Talk about a #mega #expensive buzz! It's so #rare the King Cole Bar at the #VIP St. Regis Hotel in #NYC keeps it locked in a safe. @CNBCSuperRich Secret Lives of the #SuperRich is coming soon... You can't afford to miss it. #allgoldeverything #cnbc #cheers #Platinum #expensivetaste #wealth #baller #millionaire #billionaire #rich #Lux #Luxury #luxurylife #luxuryeyecandy
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Aug 27, 2013 at 3:14am PDT
(Instagram) The bar serves Frapin Cuvee 1888 out of an elaborate crystal bottle with a top made of gold for $US760 a glass. If the glass isn't enough, you can drink the bottle for a little over $US7,000.
(Instagram) This is 1 thing some of the most #expensive #mega #mansions have in common: a #custom built #luxury shower for the #ultra #pampered #poodle. No joke, this #megahome has 19 bathrooms & 1 doggy shower, the price tag over: $US45M, the #pooch is NOT included. We're unlocking the mansion gates & taking you beyond Instagram, follow: @CNBCSuperRich for #exclusive access inside the most expensive #realestate on earth. Secret Lives of the #SuperRich only on #CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #billionaire #millionaire #baller #money #rich #luxurylife #luxury #super #ultimate #mansion #spoiledrotten #pet
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Sep 8, 2013 at 6:47am PDT
The super rich know how to pamper their pups. The latest trend seems to be installing (Instagram) custom built doggy showers.
(Instagram) Look familiar? 2 hints: Leonardo DiCaprio and an iceberg. Aussie mining magnate Clive Parker is so #SuperRich he's building a full-size replica of the Titanic, since the first one sank this one is called: Titanic II The team at Secret Lives of the Super Rich estimates a ship of this size could cost a whopping $US600,000,000 to build. Would you buy a ticket for the maiden voyage ?#Rich #Millionaire #Billionaire
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Oct 8, 2013 at 2:17pm PDT
Australian billionaire Clive Palmer calls his replica Titanic II. While Palmer didn't comment on how much he's spending to replicate the infamous ship, (Instagram) Frank estimates it will cost at least $US600 million.
(Instagram) The #Porsche Design Tower is a 57-story high rise where your car is the key to your apartment. When you drive up to the building a computer recognises your car & an elevator delivers you and the Porsche directly to your apartment. #penthouse is still available for $US32 million SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH ALL NEW: Tuesday at 10P ET/PT Only on CNBC... You can't afford to miss it! #realestate #brokers #exclusive #VIP #millionaire #billionaire #superrich #miami Photo credit: metrostudio.com
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Apr 5, 2015 at 10:00am PDT
A real estate developer is working with Porsche to design a (Instagram) 57-story highrise with a glass garage in the living room. The lucky owner of the penthouse won't need a set of keys to get into their apartment -- they will just need their fancy car.
(Instagram) In this mega-mansion just the #gold covered #staircase is worth millions. Follow us right up these steps for an ALL NEW episode SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH only on CNBC you can't afford to miss it! #luxe #luxury #mansion #RealEstate #megahome #vip #millionaire #exclusive #allgoldeverything
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Apr 6, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT
You might as well ascend in style.
(Instagram) You're looking at secret #luxury Survival bunkers. It's how some #SuperRich are investing to survive Armageddon (we're NOT kidding). Each level is $US3M, the cash only condos are built into old US missile silos somewhere in Kansas. We hear the #rich bunkers are even #sharnado proof!
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Oct 8, 2013 at 12:47pm PDT
Some of the super rich are planning ahead for the apocalypse. In a secret location in Kansas, (Instagram) luxury condominium-bunkers are going for $US3 million per floor unit.
(Instagram) You know you're #superrich when you have a #million dollar #taxidermy collection on the walls of your #CentralPark West home in #NYC. Go inside one of the #exclusive addresses in #NewYork and meet the man behind a most unusual collection on Secret Lives of the #superrich only on #CNBC you can't afford to miss it! #rich #millionaire #cpw #megahome #realestate
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Sep 26, 2013 at 11:58am PDT
Gregory Speck, who owns (Instagram) this collection in his Central Park West apartment, isn't even a hunter, but has collected over $US1 million worth of taxidermy over the years.
(Instagram) How do you get around an #Island filled with #millionaires but NO cars? #Hummer #golfcarts of course! We scores you ALL ACCESS to the #billionaire beach: SECRET LIVES OF THE SUPER RICH Tonight at 10P ET/PT only on @CNBC ... You can't afford to miss it! #exclusive #millionaire #RealEstate #BeachHouse #money #wealth #golf #VIP #VVIP #Humdinger #electric
A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jun 10, 2014 at 3:22pm PDT
Sometimes regular golf carts just don't cut it.
