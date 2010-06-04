US Army Charges Sniper For Lost Gear After He Was Shot

Photo: Seattle Weekly

Sniper Gary Pfleider was wounded while in patrol in Iraq back in 2007. A sniper shot him through his left leg and he didn’t think he was going to make it. Luckily, he pulled through and received a Purple Heart for his bravery in combat according to Seattle Weekly.

But that’s not the only thing the Army awarded him with. They also gave him a bill for more than $3000 because of the gear he had to leave behind after being shot.Seattle Weekly: Last June, the Army sent Pfleider a bill for more than $3,000. Technically, the clothes and weapons his unit had to leave behind after he got shot were the responsibility of his commanding officers.

Pfleider claims he got sworn statements from his bosses that he was no longer liable. The government says he may have misfiled them, or they may be lost. It’s issuing a ruling on Friday to determine what Pfleider owes.



Luckily, strangers from all over the country have reached out to Pfleider, offering to pay his debts off. But Pfleider won’t accept the money. He’s busy waiting for a response back from the military on why he owes $3000 in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.