The 7 most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts

- Unauthorised purchases being expensed to companies spike around the holidays.
If the thought “I wish I could expense this” has flickered across your mind while swiping your credit card for holiday shopping, you are not alone.
AppZen, an AI platform for finance teams, analysed millions of anonymous expenses from its December 2018 customer data to uncover unauthorised holiday spending being expensed to companies.
AppZen found that incidents of unauthorised spending on gifts being submitted for reimbursement averaged around $US4,800 each.
Food and alcohol were particularly popular expenses: unauthorised expensed meals increased sevenfold in December 2018 as compared to the monthly average, and unauthorised alcohol spending was sixfold the monthly average at a whopping $US573 per incident.
Here are the seven most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts.
7. Gambling in Las Vegas
Average expensed sum: $US115.50
6. Strip clubs visits
Average expensed sum: $US207.07
5. Cigars
Average expensed sum: $US294.22
4. Tattoos
Average expensed sum: $US300.91
3. Gold watches, cuff links, and jewellery
Average expensed sum: $US333.02
2. Guns and bullets
Average expensed sum: $US875.29
1. Spa trips
Average expensed sum: $US1,045.62
