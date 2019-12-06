The 7 most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Rare vintage wines and spirits were among the unauthorised purchases AppZen found that employees expensed.

Unauthorised purchases being expensed to companies spike around the holidays.

AppZen, an AI platform for finance teams, analysed millions of anonymous expenses from its December 2018 customer data.

AppZen found that incidents of unauthorised spending on gifts being submitted for reimbursement averaged around $US4,800 each.

Food and alcohol were particularly popular expenses: alcohol expenses were six times higher while meal expenses were seven time higher in December as compared to the monthly average.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If the thought “I wish I could expense this” has flickered across your mind while swiping your credit card for holiday shopping, you are not alone.

AppZen, an AI platform for finance teams, analysed millions of anonymous expenses from its December 2018 customer data to uncover unauthorised holiday spending being expensed to companies.

AppZen found that incidents of unauthorised spending on gifts being submitted for reimbursement averaged around $US4,800 each.

Food and alcohol were particularly popular expenses: unauthorised expensed meals increased sevenfold in December 2018 as compared to the monthly average, and unauthorised alcohol spending was sixfold the monthly average at a whopping $US573 per incident.

Here are the seven most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts.

7. Gambling in Las Vegas

Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Average expensed sum: $US115.50

6. Strip clubs visits

Barbara Nitke/STXfilms/AP Images A scene from the 2019 film ‘Hustlers’

Average expensed sum: $US207.07

5. Cigars

Sarah Jacobs Cigars at the Nat Sherman store in New York City.

Average expensed sum: $US294.22

4. Tattoos

Neil Hall/Reuters A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London.

Average expensed sum: $US300.91

3. Gold watches, cuff links, and jewellery

Business Insider A watch designed to look like a Rolex.

Average expensed sum: $US333.02

2. Guns and bullets

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Guns for sale.

Average expensed sum: $US875.29

1. Spa trips

Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

Average expensed sum: $US1,045.62

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.