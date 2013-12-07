The 18 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Football Has Done, In Honour Of His 21st Birthday

Tony Manfred
Johnny football at spring breakBusted Coverage

Today is Johnny Manziel’s 21st birthday. It’s also the start of finals week at Texas A&M.

Last night he celebrated in Las Vegas, according to tweets from his friends.

Manziel became a lightning rod for acting like college kid on a national stage during his A&M career. He went to spring break, partied with Rick Ross, and made friends with Drake.

Now that he’s 21 and heading to the NFL, the days of his late-night exploits becoming news stories are probably over.

You’ve got to love Johnny Football.

He went wild at Spring Break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Really wild.

He taunted an opponent by pretending to sign an autograph in his face ... after being investigated for selling autographs.

He posted a picture with a bunch of money at a casino in Oklahoma.

He got kicked out of a frat party when he went to the University of Texas.

He went to Toronto to hang out with Drake and called it the best experience of his offseason.

NOTE: This is Drake eating pizza with LeBron, not Johnny Manziel

One of his friends dropped out of college to be his manager/assistant, according to ESPN.

He went to Vegas for his 21st birthday during finals week. No photos have leaked, by judging by his friends' tweets it seemed like fun.

He wore a Tim Tebow jersey to a different Texas frat party.

He had to leave the Manning Passing Academy camp early because he says he 'overslept' and missed a meeting.

He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous.

He got on TMZ with this flaming kazoo.

He took four classes online in the spring semester instead of regular ones.

He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats.

He tweeted that he couldn't wait to leave college.

He partied with Rick Ross.

He went to Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

He trolled a person on Twitter by sending them a picture of his Heisman Trophy and saying 'you're that mad bro?'

