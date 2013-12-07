The 18 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Football Has Done, In Honour Of His 21st Birthday

Today is Johnny Manziel’s 21st birthday. It’s also the start of finals week at Texas A&M.
Last night he celebrated in Las Vegas, according to tweets from his friends.
Manziel became a lightning rod for acting like college kid on a national stage during his A&M career. He went to spring break, partied with Rick Ross, and made friends with Drake.
Now that he’s 21 and heading to the NFL, the days of his late-night exploits becoming news stories are probably over.
You’ve got to love Johnny Football.
He taunted an opponent by pretending to sign an autograph in his face ... after being investigated for selling autographs.
He went to Vegas for his 21st birthday during finals week. No photos have leaked, by judging by his friends' tweets it seemed like fun.
He had to leave the Manning Passing Academy camp early because he says he 'overslept' and missed a meeting.
He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous.
He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats.
He trolled a person on Twitter by sending them a picture of his Heisman Trophy and saying 'you're that mad bro?'
