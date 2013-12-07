The 18 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Football Has Done, In Honour Of His 21st Birthday

Today is Johnny Manziel’s 21st birthday. It’s also the start of finals week at Texas A&M.

Last night he celebrated in Las Vegas, according to tweets from his friends.

Manziel became a lightning rod for acting like college kid on a national stage during his A&M career. He went to spring break, partied with Rick Ross, and made friends with Drake.

Now that he’s 21 and heading to the NFL, the days of his late-night exploits becoming news stories are probably over.

You’ve got to love Johnny Football.

