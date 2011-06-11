A Toilet-Themed Restaurant And Nine Other Outrageously Themed Destinations Around The Globe

Photo: focal1x via Flickr
Normally, when you think of themes, you think back to wielding a light-saber at your Star Wars themed birthday party, pajama day during your high school’s homecoming, or that cops and robbers party at your friend’s fraternity in college.Themes can dangerously skate the thin line between playful entertainment and flat-out embarrassing absurdity.
But what if the purveyor of the theme wasn’t your Prom committee or your own ideas for your kid’s birthdays? What if there was a safe way to partake in outrageous themes that would leave you and your reputation unscathed?
Well, stop thinking about burning those photos of you with Princess Leia hair, because there are a plethora of outrageous themed destinations — from a toilet-themed restaurant in Taipei to a chocolate-focused boutique hotel in Bournemouth — that take getting carried away to the next level.
Love the idea of being a detective? The Safe House in Milwaukee combines espionage with delicious eats. In Bangkok, a Thai NGO found a new way to bring safe sex and contraceptive practices to the table, literally. At Cabbages and Condoms, sex-ed is served a la carte — and don’t forget your complimentary condoms on the way out. And if you’re dying to stay in a hotel fit for a rock star, the Hard Day’s Night Hotel in Liverpool promises ‘Fab Four’ star accommodations that would satisfy any die-hard Beatles fan.
So whether you’d be interested in eating sopas in a sombrero at a pirate cavern, feel like sleeping in an old storefront in Austria, or just want to eat while being suspended in the air — we’ve found your next all-out, wild-and-crazy, themed destination.
The relationship between sex and food is a complicated one. But contraception and food is a whole other equation.
Cabbages and Condoms Restaurant opened to raise awareness and combat Thailand's prevalence of HIV, allowing you to dine on delicious gan phed ped yang (hot and sweet roasted duck with coconut milk and green pepper) and tung thong (deep fried chicken, prawns and black mushrooms) under condom-decorated light fixtures.
All proceeds from the restaurant go towards the Population and Community Development Association. And don't leave without taking a complimentary condom (or two) on your way out. And remember -- their food is guaranteed not to cause pregnancy.
We wonder what Martha Stewart would say about this kind of dish presentation. At Modern Toilet, you should avoid judging your meal by how it looks (unless you don't mind going hungry).
That's because at this Taipei restaurant, your meal is served to you in a toilet.
Sit on porcelain bowls at sink tables and get ready to scour the sewers -- the menu is divided by bathroom fixture, so you can order the Korean kimchi hot pot or beef curry, served in Western-style toilet bowls, and treat yourself to ice cream swirls in squat toilets.
This restaurant really is a royal flush. (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.)
As part of an architectural project for Linz, which served as the 2009 European Capital of Culture, the Pixel Hotel promises visitors a distinctive way to experience Austria.
Converting intriguing but unused spaces across the city into accommodations, the hotel offers a novel variety of five room and suite options where you can make your stay a unique experience.
Choose from an old cabinetmaker's workshop near the Main Square or a former storefront that's been merged with a working class flat in the Frackviertel neighbourhood.
Or reserve the Traisen, a 1955 drag boat in the Linzer harbor, for a nautical retreat. No matter where you set up camp, the Pixel Hotel is guaranteed to provide an unconventional way to get to know the Austrian city.
Is the cure to what ails you really the cause? That's what we found ourselves wondering about the Heart Attack Grill. Truly a novelty in its own right, this grill treats its customers like patients, refers to orders as prescriptions, and has scantily clad nurses serving you up greasy goodness.
Gorge yourself with the 8,000 calorie Quadruple Bypass burger, Flatliner Fries deep-fried in lard, and wash it all down with a Butterfat shake. If that's not enough to have you wondering what backwards world you stumbled upon, diners who weigh over 350 pounds eat for free.
Prepare yourself for an action-packed meal. Dining at Ninja New York, within a feudal-era ninja castle in TriBeCa, is not for the faint hearted.
Once you've journeyed down the dark labyrinths to reach the dining areas, ranging from cave-like dojos to feng shui rock gardens, you'll order one of the many Ninja Art Dishes from your waiter who'll drop down on you from the ceiling, executing karate chops and sneak attacks to your amazement.
Just remember to leave your samurai sword at home.
It can be hard to settle on what city you want to visit next when planning a vacation. Not so at Le Monde Hotel in Edinburgh where you can pick from a plethora of cities across the world without even leaving your hotel!
Each room in the hotel is furnished to resemble a different city around the world, letting you choose from waking up in Marrakesh, Cairo, or Sydney, just to name a few. Later, dine in Paris and head for drinks in Shanghai.
At Le Monde, the greatest cities in the world are only a few feet away. How can you not call yourself a world traveller after you make your stay?
