GOLF?! The New York Post Just Printed Something About Mark Zuckerberg That Cannot Possibly Be True

Apparently Mark Zuckerberg was a best man in a wedding over the weekend.



The New York Post has a story about it.

Which is fine.

The Social Network – and the traffic we still get to posts on some of the nasty things he said in college – proved that America cares deeply about the life of Zuck.

What isn’t fine is the NYP printing outrageous whoppers, like this one:

“Zuckerberg, with long-term girlfriend Priscilla Chan and his pals, spent the weekend playing golf and enjoying spa treatments before the big wedding party.”

Zuckerberg plays golf?

Hah!

No way.

Don’t Miss: LIFE OF ZUCK, As Told By His Brand New Facebook Timeline >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.