GOLF?! The New York Post Just Printed Something About Mark Zuckerberg That Cannot Possibly Be True

Apparently Mark Zuckerberg was a best man in a wedding over the weekend.
The New York Post has a story about it.
Which is fine.
The Social Network – and the traffic we still get to posts on some of the nasty things he said in college – proved that America cares deeply about the life of Zuck.
What isn’t fine is the NYP printing outrageous whoppers, like this one:
“Zuckerberg, with long-term girlfriend Priscilla Chan and his pals, spent the weekend playing golf and enjoying spa treatments before the big wedding party.”
Zuckerberg plays golf?
Hah!
No way.
