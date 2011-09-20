The Completely Outrageous Cost Of Living In Brazil

Photo: Helena Nacinovic via Flickr

Business in Brazil may be booming, but the influx of foreign investment and fast pace of growth have wreaked havoc on the nation’s currency.The Brazilian real is now considered by some to be the world’s most overvalued currency, meaning that daily life in the country has become incredibly expensive, according to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal.



Price tags on everything from cans of Coca Cola to apartments are suddenly higher in Brazil than they are in New York.

This is a major problem for Brazilian manufacturers, who fear the skyrocketing costs will prevent them from doing business with other countries.

It’s also a problem for citizens who have seen prices increase even as their paychecks have remained stagnant.

We’ve rounded up some of the most outrageous living costs that are now commonplace in Brazil.

