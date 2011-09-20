The Completely Outrageous Cost Of Living In Brazil

Julie Zeveloff
brazil beach

Photo: Helena Nacinovic via Flickr

Business in Brazil may be booming, but the influx of foreign investment and fast pace of growth have wreaked havoc on the nation’s currency.The Brazilian real is now considered by some to be the world’s most overvalued currency, meaning that daily life in the country has become incredibly expensive, according to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal.

Price tags on everything from cans of Coca Cola to apartments are suddenly higher in Brazil than they are in New York.

This is a major problem for Brazilian manufacturers, who fear the skyrocketing costs will prevent them from doing business with other countries.

It’s also a problem for citizens who have seen prices increase even as their paychecks have remained stagnant.

We’ve rounded up some of the most outrageous living costs that are now commonplace in Brazil.

A luxury, two-bedroom apartment in São Paulo costs $2,397 per month. A comparable apartment in Miami costs $2,000.

Source: Mercer

In the U.S., you'd spend around $21,000 on a new Volkswagen Golf. An equivalent car in Brazil would cost $27,000.

Source: Numbeo

If you pick up an international newspaper in Manhattan, it will set you back $2.50. The same paper in Rio costs $9.59.

Source: Mercer

In the U.S., a summer dress at a chain store like H&M costs around $38. A similar dress from an equivalent Brazilian chain will cost $76.

Source: Numbeo

A fast food hamburger in the U.S. costs around $5.50; in Brazil it's a whopping $8.99.

Source: Mercer

A gallon of milk in Pittsburgh costs $1.00. In Brasilia, it costs $1.57.

Source: Mercer

In Miami, a box of spaghetti costs $3.51. The same box in Brasilia will cost you $8.65.

Source: Mercer

Office space in Rio costs $120 per square foot per year. That's more than in New York, where businesses pay $115 per square foot.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

A gallon of mid-grade gas in the U.S. costs around $3.30. In Brazil it's $6.65.

Source: Mercer

In America, a basic pair of Levi's jeans costs around $40. In Brazil the same pair costs nearly three times as much.

Source: Numbeo

Nikes are also pricey. A pair that runs $72 in America costs $187 in Brazil.

Source: Numbeo

At least the beer is still cheap (kind of). A domestic brew in Brazil costs around $1.61 per bottle, while in the U.S. a domestic beer costs $2.38.

Source: Numbeo

Guess what other emerging market is insanely expensive?

Click here to read about the crazy price tags on luxury goods in China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.