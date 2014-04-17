The Most Outrageous Fashion Trends Spotted At Coachella

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTEReality star Kendall Jenner rocked a giant nose ring during the 3-day music festival.
In recent years, the annualCoachella Valley Music & Arts Festivalhas become as much a fashion show as it is about the music.
This year, trends on the fields included furry boots, floral headpieces, large hats, cut-off shorts, embellished sunglasses, and even one giant nose ring.
But when it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited — and sometimes, optional.
Coachella-goers bring out their craziest and most colourful outfits for the three-day festival in the hot desert.
A major trend this year was fluffy boots like these. The bandannas are used to keep out dust when it gets windy.
