The Most Outrageous Fashion Trends Spotted At Coachella

Chris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTE Reality star Kendall Jenner rocked a giant nose ring during the 3-day music festival.

In recent years, the annualCoachella Valley Music & Arts Festivalhas become as much a fashion show as it is about the music.

This year, trends on the fields included furry boots, floral headpieces, large hats, cut-off shorts, embellished sunglasses, and even one giant nose ring.

But when it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited — and sometimes, optional.

