The Most Outrageous Fashion Trends Spotted At Coachella

Aly Weisman
Kendall Jenner Nose RingChris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTEReality star Kendall Jenner rocked a giant nose ring during the 3-day music festival.

In recent years, the annualCoachella Valley Music & Arts Festivalhas become as much a fashion show as it is about the music.

This year, trends on the fields included furry boots, floral headpieces, large hats, cut-off shorts, embellished sunglasses, and even one giant nose ring.

But when it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited — and sometimes, optional.

Coachella-goers bring out their craziest and most colourful outfits for the three-day festival in the hot desert.

Some friends like to pick themes -- like America.

Or crop tops.

Other people use the festival to express their individuality.

A major trend this year was fluffy boots like these. The bandannas are used to keep out dust when it gets windy.

The boots were worn by both women ...

And men.

But not all were brightly coloured.

One-pieces were a big trend, if you can handle them in the heat.

Mismatched prints and large, statement jewelry were everywhere.

There were hats that protected dreadlocks.

Hats that covered fair skin.

And matching hats that enhanced outfits.

But no music festival would be complete without a floral crown. Whether real flowers...

Or fake flowers.

Of course, there were headbands.

They were everywhere.

Others opted for crowns.

Or even ducks!

Many rocked multi-coloured hair.

Bright manicures.

Wacky shades.

Round-rimmed sunglasses.

Some couples love to match.

Others mismatched.

This group of friends was ready for Easter.

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner both wore all black on day one.

By day two, Kendall was sporting a massive nose ring.

'Steve Buscemi' was there.

And this guy captured it all with his GoPro.

Now that you've seen the crazy looks ...

