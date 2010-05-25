LATEST PUBLIC PAY OUTRAGE: NYC Bus Driver Took 191 Paid Days Of Paid Leave After Spitting Incident

Photo: Wikimedia

With states resorting to huge budget cuts and the like, the tension between taxpayers and those on government payrolls is getting worse.

Case in point: a New York City bus driver who was spit on by students back in 2009.Because of the incident, the driver was granted 51 days of paid leave while he recuperated, according to the New York Times. Another driver took an astonishing 191 days of leave. Meanwhile the MTA is busy trying to plug a $400 million budget shortfall.



Spitting falls under the category of assault in the drivers’ contract with the authority. And officials at Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents city bus operators, said the extended absences were justified.

“Being spat upon — having a passenger spit in your face, spit in your mouth, spit in your eye — is a physically and psychologically traumatic experience,” said John Samuelsen, the union’s president. “If transit workers are assaulted, they are going to take off whatever amount of time they are going to take off to recuperate.”

