Obnoxious Newspaper Bailout Begins

Washington Governor Chris Gregoire today approved a 40% tax cut for that state’s newspaper printers and publishers.

The Seattle Times buried the news in a tiny, seven-line item on its local news page. It’s not prudent to gloat, afterall.

The Washington law follows a hearing held by Senator Kerry on the “Future Of Journalism” and the President’s remarks during the annual White House correspondent’s dinner that “a government without newspapers, a government without a tough and vibrant media of all sorts is not an option for the United States of America.”

Newspapers have been printing money for 100+ years, and if the market is now putting an end to that, such is life. Monday we came up with 9 one-line reason this kind of bailout is a terrible idea. Briefly, they were:

It’s bad to reward outdated businesses based on outdated tech.

Newspapers delivery trucks don’t run on water.

Traditionally bloated monopolies, newspapers don’t know how to innovate.

Just because newspapers go away doesn’t mean sources will.

Newspapers employ just 0.2 per cent of the nation’s labour force.

66% of people get their news from TV.

Newspaper owners think Google is a parasite.

Ask people when they last bought a paper, much less subscribed.

A government subsidized “free press” isn’t a “free press” at all.

Here’s a new one, for good measure:

As newspapers go away, a shrinking supply of ad inventory will drive up ad prices, rewarding innovative new media.

