11 Of The Most Shameless, Unethical, And Creepy (Yet Oddly Addictive) Apps For Your iPhone

App developers are getting more and more creative with what they create.From old school pranks to age old questions of how to be popular, we’re both loving and hating these strangely addictive iPhone and iPad apps.
There are a number of very good (but also battery draining) police scanner apps that you can purchase for your iPhone, iPod, and iPad.
Police scanner apps allow you to tap into live police, firefighter, and other emergency crew radio feeds so that you can be the first to hear about crime and other tragic events that may be taking place in your city or other cities across the country.
These feeds are instantly addictive but also disheartening. You are listening in to horrible events that are taking place and affecting real people's lives when you listen to these.
One police scanner app that comes highly rated at the app store is the 5-0 police scanner, which is compatible with the iPhone, iPod, and iPad.
The Are You Popular app helps you find the answer to life's most important question: are you popular?
The free app helps you find out by providing you with a quiz to help you determine the answer.
The app is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, and iPod.
Discover the hidden connections you have with the random people around you thanks to Highlight.
Highlight is an iPhone app that introduces you to the people near you.
If someone standing near you also has the Highlight app then their name, photos, mutual friends, and any other information a user has submitted will be shared with you.
ChickorDude is an app that ranks you on a gender scale from 0 to 100.
To use the app you simply scan a photo of yourself and upload it to the app and the app uses artificial intelligence to determine how feminine or masculine you are looking.
You can share your results on social networks like Facebook and Twitter and you can even put your favourite celebrities through the ringer.
The app is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, iPod.
Your not supposed to yell fire in a crowded theatre so instead, just simulate a fake fire alarm to scare your friends and family. At least that's what we hope you might use an app like this for...
The fire alarm app produces a high quality fire alarm sound from your iPhone or iPad along with the camera flash flickering you would expect if a real fire alarm were going off.
You can purchase the app for free at the app store.
The damage you can do with an app like this is only limited by your creativity.
The ugly meter app tells you what your friends won't.
The app takes a photo of your face and scans the details to give you a rating of 1-10 on the ugly scale.
You can post your status to Twitter and Facebook and depending on how bad the outcome is, the ugly meter will take it upon itself to comment on your photo.
You can purchase the app for $0.99 and it is compatible with your iPhone and iPad 2.
The PhotoAge app tells you how old you look.
Simply take a quick picture on your camera or choose one from your library and the app uses advanced artificial intelligence to approximate how old you look.
The app can be purchased for $0.99.
The iDied app presents you with the story of 400 historic, newsworthy, and crazy ways that people have died all over the world.
Each death is organised into various categories like 'Unclassifiable' and 'Just Plain Stupid.'
The app can be purchased for $0.99 at the app store and is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, and iPod.
The ACME lie detector app isn't a real polygraph device but it can still make your friends think they are taking a real lie-detector test.
You can purchase the app for $0.99 for your iPhone, iPad, and iTouch.
The iSpeedCam is a traffic camera warning system for your iPhone.
The app 'handles different type of traffic cameras, metric and imperial speed limits, has fully editable speed camera database, map feature with track recorder, statistics and Google Map integration provided you have Internet connection.'
You can customise everything about the iSpeedCam including the speed cam database, the warning distance, and the types of cameras you would like to be warned about.
You can purchase the app for $3.99 from the app store.
Faker$: the wild photo app lets you place your photo on the cover of famous magazines and newspapers, join secret organisations, fake your diploma, and send greeting cards.
There are 50 templates that come with the free version of this and and an upgrade gives you access to many more.
The app is compatible with your iPhone and iPad.
