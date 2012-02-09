11 Of The Most Shameless, Unethical, And Creepy (Yet Oddly Addictive) Apps For Your iPhone

There are a number of very good (but also battery draining) police scanner apps that you can purchase for your iPhone, iPod, and iPad.

Police scanner apps allow you to tap into live police, firefighter, and other emergency crew radio feeds so that you can be the first to hear about crime and other tragic events that may be taking place in your city or other cities across the country.

These feeds are instantly addictive but also disheartening. You are listening in to horrible events that are taking place and affecting real people's lives when you listen to these.

One police scanner app that comes highly rated at the app store is the 5-0 police scanner, which is compatible with the iPhone, iPod, and iPad.