Google's Outrageous 2007 Compensation Revealed

At long last, Google has filed its 2008 proxy statement, which means we get to gasp at the outrageous amounts Google’s senior managers pay themselves:
Eric Schmidt
Salary: $1
Bonus: $1,898
Other: $474,662 (security)* + $4,000 (plane)
Sergey Brin
Salary: $1
Bonus: $1,723
Other: $0
Larry Page
Salary: $1
Bonus: $1,723
Other: $0
Anyone in normal corporate America want to complain about the 767 that Larry and Sergey pay for themselves?
*Not to nitpick, but how do you spend $474,662 on security? (Answer here) Also, why does Eric need half a million dollars-worth of security, while Larry and Sergey need none? No offence to Eric, but Larry and Sergey are the real rock stars here. Of course, given that Eric’s total comp including security only costs Google about 1/100th what his equal at any normal American corporation would, he can spend it on a personal umbrella holder for all we care.
