The Parking Lot At The American University Of Dubai Is Full Of Amazing Cars [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies
Rolls-royce gold american university dubaiMeeka Nasser via Reddit

Dubai’s police force is known for having a stable of amazing vehicles, and it turns out the city’s students aren’t doing too badly, either.

Reddit user Squirrelnelius, aka Meeka Nasser, is a student at the American University of Dubai, and posted these photos of the amazing cars that fill the school’s parking lot. He wrote:

Because Cayennes and Range Rovers are a dime a dozen here, I only included a few of them in the album.

Keep in mind, almost all of the students are between 18 and 24 years old, as the graduate program is pretty tiny here. The students that drive the insanely expensive cars (Rolls Royces and Bentleys etc.) are usually local (Emirati) for those wondering.

Nasser gave us permission to run some of the photos, so we’ve picked out our favourites for your viewing pleasure. (We’ve blocked the licence plates.)

This Porsche Cayenne Turbo looks like it’s not even in a real spot.

American university of dubai parking lot porscheMeeka Nasser via Reddit

No regular spots were left for someone’s Maserati.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

The Bentley Continental GT looks good in red.

American university of dubai parking lot bentleyMeeka Nasser via Reddit

Yes, that’s a Porsche Cayenne in the background of this photo of a Porsche Cayenne.

American university of dubai parking lot porsche cayenneMeeka Nasser via Reddit

Another Continental GT, this time in black.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

One Mercedes owner went for the chrome red look.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

There’s some American muscle at the university, too.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

And British luxury.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

Rolls-Royce is represented as well.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

There’s at least one Nissan fan taking classes.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

An Audi R8 owner shows up for school.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

It takes a lot to make a Mercedes-Benz G Class look cheap.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

But a Porsche and a Ferrari, side by side, do the trick.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

Here’s a better look at the Prancing Horse.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

Not a huge fan of the green stripe on the Lamborghini Gallardo.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

We prefer the orange Lambo hiding behind this BMW.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

Here’s another Audi R8.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

The flag of the United Arab Emirates decorates this Mercedes hood.

American university of dubai parking lot Meeka Nasser via Reddit

