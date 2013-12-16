The Parking Lot At The American University Of Dubai Is Full Of Amazing Cars [PHOTOS]

Dubai’s police force is known for having a stable of amazing vehicles, and it turns out the city’s students aren’t doing too badly, either.

Reddit user Squirrelnelius, aka Meeka Nasser, is a student at the American University of Dubai, and posted these photos of the amazing cars that fill the school’s parking lot. He wrote:

Because Cayennes and Range Rovers are a dime a dozen here, I only included a few of them in the album. Keep in mind, almost all of the students are between 18 and 24 years old, as the graduate program is pretty tiny here. The students that drive the insanely expensive cars (Rolls Royces and Bentleys etc.) are usually local (Emirati) for those wondering.

Nasser gave us permission to run some of the photos, so we’ve picked out our favourites for your viewing pleasure. (We’ve blocked the licence plates.)

This Porsche Cayenne Turbo looks like it’s not even in a real spot.

No regular spots were left for someone’s Maserati.

The Bentley Continental GT looks good in red.

Yes, that’s a Porsche Cayenne in the background of this photo of a Porsche Cayenne.

Another Continental GT, this time in black.

One Mercedes owner went for the chrome red look.

There’s some American muscle at the university, too.

And British luxury.

Rolls-Royce is represented as well.

There’s at least one Nissan fan taking classes.

An Audi R8 owner shows up for school.

It takes a lot to make a Mercedes-Benz G Class look cheap.

But a Porsche and a Ferrari, side by side, do the trick.

Here’s a better look at the Prancing Horse.

Not a huge fan of the green stripe on the Lamborghini Gallardo.

We prefer the orange Lambo hiding behind this BMW.

Here’s another Audi R8.

The flag of the United Arab Emirates decorates this Mercedes hood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.