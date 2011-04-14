11 Of The Most Outrageous Purchases Ever Made By Pro Athletes

Pro athletes make absurd amounts of money, but many of them do great things with that largess, giving substantial amounts to charity and other causes.
Then there are other athletes who … don’t do that. They spend their cash on the biggest, flashiest, and most ridiculous things they can think of.
Some like exotic animals, some like fancy cars, and some just like give it all away … to casinos.
We’ve rounded up some o f the most mind-bending tales of athlete spending that we could find. The fiscally responsible should read this list with extreme amounts of caution.
It would make sense that the richest sports figure in the world would have the most expensive house of any athlete. Evander Holyfield, Derek Jeter, and LeBron James also have some pretty sweet digs, but Tiger's new bachelor pad is far and away the most pricey athlete abode.
The Jupiter Island, Florida home has all the amenities of a top-of-the-line sports complex. On his two-water front property, Tiger has an 100 foot long swimming pool, a diving pool, a spa, a 5,700 square-foot gym, a golf training studio to go with four golf greens, and there's even talk of an 'oxygen room' on the premises.
We all knew that Michael Jordan could fly (in his own words, 'yeah, for a little while'), but he apparently wanted something a little less taxing on his legs. So, he bought a plane. The UNC Tarheel powder blue Gulfstream IV is a beautiful machine, emblazoned with Jordan's signature #23, and Olympic #6 on the underbelly.
Apparently Scottie Pippen wanted the title of 'His Airness' as well, when he threw down $4 million dollars on a Gulfstream personal jet. The jet turned out to be a mighty big let down when Scottie discovered upon purchasing the plane that it would need another $1 million to pass inspection and was grounded for sometime.
This story has a happy ending for Pippen who eventually sued his attorney over the inspection issue, and was awarded a $2 million settlement in 2010.
As a 32nd birthday present to himself, Ochocinco bought a custom super truck. Similar trucks run from $90,000-$115,000, but since this was a custom job, it's possible that the Bengals receiver spent even more than that.
Trucks like this also typically get around 7 miles per gallon, so driving it around is almost as expensive as the truck itself.
The Hall of Famer slugger's first passion was cars, which he started collecting even before he was able to drive.
Mr. October's collection features mostly classic muscle cars, and the estimated size of this collection is well above 100.
Around 30 cars belonging to Jackson were destroyed in a warehouse fire back in the late 80s, running the slugger around $3.2 million in losses.
Darius Miles is the owner of a 1975 Pontiac Bonneville that sits on 30' wheels, but that is the second weirdest thing about it.
On the passenger side of the hood is a painting of Benjamin Franklin on an $100 bill with a lit joint in his mouth.
This past February, Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie spent $100,000 at a Los Angeles night club.
Most of the money went to the 15 bottles of expensive champagne. The lockout officially started less than a month later on March 12th.
In May of 2010, Curry was ordered by a judge to pay $75,000 a month to a loan company that he owed $1.2 million to.
When disputing what he was eventually ordered to pay, Curry explained that he could not possibly pay off his debt since he was still paying of a bunch of cars, a personal chef, and a cable and satellite bill that costs him $1,075 every 30 days.
According to documents from a settlement with his ex-girlfriend, the Orlando guard (who makes about $1.5 million a month) spent $675 a pop to wash his car, $60,000 on a miniature train set for his kids, and over one million dollars one of the largest residential pools in the country.
But that isn't where he kept his pet sharks, who also required about $5,000 a month in food and $1,500 a month for a keeper to take care of them. Despite all this lavishness, Arenas never hired a nanny for his three kids, much to the chagrin of his ex-girlfriend.
Tyson did the big house with multiple Bentley's thing, but he also was the proud owner of two $140,000 Bengal tigers, and a two-million dollar bath tub for his first wife.
Tigers are not cheap to feed and care for. Food, animal trainers, and other tiger services ran Tyson $4,000 a month per tiger. On top of that, the tigers were insured which ran the controversial boxing legend another $2,000 every month.
Sacramento Kings guard Marquis Daniels piece of jewellery.
Using 3D laser technology, a jeweler mapped Marquis Daniels' head in order to put a miniature version of his own likeness on a chain. The shrunken head depiction of Marquis is made up of black, white, and cognac coloured diamonds and is affixed white gold chains. The hair on the necklace is also made up of diamond chains.
The cost of this piece of jewellery is unknown, and whether or not he stole the idea from Rick Ross is undetermined, but 1300 grams (almost three pounds!!!) of diamonds and gold definitely does not come cheap.
John Daly's battle with addiction -- alcohol, drugs, smoking, weight -- is well publicized, but the biggest vice that Daly wrestled with might be addiction to gambling.
According to Daly's book, 'John Daly: My Life In and Out of the Rough,' the golfer has lost between $50 and $60 million due to his obsession.
In one famous instance, Daly took a $750,000 prize check won at a tournament in San Francisco and proceeded straight to a Las Vegas casino where $1.65 million in five hours playing the slots.
