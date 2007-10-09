Outraged Comcast Customer Attacks Office With Hammer

Why would a full-fledged cable bypass solution be a good thing? For the same reason a telco-bypass solution would: competition is good.



Mona Shaw had heard and seen enough from Comcast, her local cable television provider.

After repeated attempts to change her phone service from Verizon to Comcast’s Triple Play during a week in August, the 75-year-old Bristow resident with a heart condition took out her frustrations at the Manassas payment centre on centre Street.

Shaw was arrested for disorderly conduct after she took a hammer to several items in the office – all the while saying, “Have I got your attention now?”