Outraged Blogger Is Automatically Being Followed By Her Abusive Ex-Husband On Google Buzz

The glaring privacy flaws in Google Buzz, which the company has failed to address fully, have hit home for one blogger who says she is now being auto-followed by her abusive ex-husband and his friends.Harriet Jacobs (a name she goes by) writes on her blog that the people she receives email from most often include her ex-husband, his friends, and abusive commenters. This, she writes, “is why it’s SO EXCITING, Google, that you AUTOMATICALLY allowed all my most frequent contacts access to my Reader, including all the comments I’ve made on Reader items, usually shared with my boyfriend, who I had NO REASON to hide my current location or workplace from, and never did.”



Her verdict on Buzz:

“Fuck you, Google. My privacy concerns are not trite. They are linked to my actual physical safety, and I will now have to spend the next few days maintaining that safety by continually knocking down followers as they pop up. A few days is how long I expect it will take before you either knock this shit off, or I delete every Google account I have ever had and use Bing out of fucking spite.”

Google has made it easier to block people. But Jacobs would still have had these people following her by default, and she would still be furious. Is Google listening?

