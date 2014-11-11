People Are Outraged That This Is Calvin Klein's Idea Of A Plus-Size Model

Calvin Klein is facing online backlash over a new lingerie ad campaign targeting plus-size women. 

The campaign’s tagline is “Perfectly Fit.” Here’s the problem: The “plus-size” model who is the face of the campaign is only a size 10 (though New York Magazine reports that she’s closer to a size 8).

Generally, plus sizes start at size 12.

The model, 27-year-old Myla Dalbesio, “obviously doesn’t fit in with the skinny girls but she certainly isn’t shopping in the plus-size section and her representing the category is perplexing to many people,” writes Yahoo’s Lauren Tuck. 

In an interview with Elle.com, Dalbesio said, “I’m a bigger girl … I’m not the biggest girl on the market but I’m definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”

Victoria’s Secret also recently landed in hot water for a lingerie ad campaign. The ads featured images of Victoria’s Secret angels next to the slogan, “The Perfect ‘Body.'” The company changed the slogan to “A Body For Every Body” following online backlash. 

Here’s what people are saying about the Calvin Klein campaign on Twitter.

 

