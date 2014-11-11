People Are Outraged That This Is Calvin Klein's Idea Of A Plus-Size Model

Calvin Klein is facing online backlash over a new lingerie ad campaign targeting plus-size women.

The campaign’s tagline is “Perfectly Fit.” Here’s the problem: The “plus-size” model who is the face of the campaign is only a size 10 (though New York Magazine reports that she’s closer to a size 8).

Is this some giant trolling act?! This is Calvin Klein’s first “plus size” model. WHAT. http://t.co/psPB5inM3F pic.twitter.com/1oKSpqVZDs

— Roe McDermott (@roemcdermott) November 7, 2014

Generally, plus sizes start at size 12.

The model, 27-year-old Myla Dalbesio, “obviously doesn’t fit in with the skinny girls but she certainly isn’t shopping in the plus-size section and her representing the category is perplexing to many people,” writes Yahoo’s Lauren Tuck.

In an interview with Elle.com, Dalbesio said, “I’m a bigger girl … I’m not the biggest girl on the market but I’m definitely bigger than all the girls [Calvin Klein] has ever worked with, so that is really intimidating.”

Victoria’s Secret also recently landed in hot water for a lingerie ad campaign. The ads featured images of Victoria’s Secret angels next to the slogan, “The Perfect ‘Body.'” The company changed the slogan to “A Body For Every Body” following online backlash.

Here’s what people are saying about the Calvin Klein campaign on Twitter.

Hey Calvin Klein, since when does a size 10 make a woman a plus size model? Way to help girls develop positive body image. #disappointed

— Wendy Cameron (@WenCam77) November 10, 2014

This model is not “plus size,” Calvin Klein. She’s model size. Pretending otherwise is disingenuous. http://t.co/eugLTNSDHA

— Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) November 10, 2014

The Calvin Klein plus model makes me feel really insecure because if she’s a plus size then I must be like an XXL.

— ♕ (@On_The_Highrise) November 10, 2014

A little concerned Calvin Klein is referring to this as “plus size.” pic.twitter.com/dQXJobay6A

— c o r s o (@WhyofCorso) November 10, 2014

I’m 5’7″ tall and wear a size 10. According to Calvin Klein sizes, I am a plus size. Way to alienate women of ALL sizes. No more CK for me.

— katie williams (@katiemwill) November 10, 2014

