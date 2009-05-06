Outrage At Live "Shoot The Banker" Website

Not sure what to think about this, except that if you do seethe with violent class warfare tendencies, we hope you sublimate your motives through websites and video games.



A group has created a site called Shoot The Banker, which invites users to point a paintball gun at what’s ostensibly a live target dressed as a banker. It’s like “Shoot The Freak” down at Coney Island.

Here’s a video demo. Let us know how you do.



