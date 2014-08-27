People Are Outraged After Sofia Vergara's 'Sexist' Emmys Bit

To provide some eye candy as Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president Bruce Rosenblum gave a speech during Monday night’s Emmy Awards, Sofia Vergara hopped up on a platform and posed as she spun around on a pedestal like a trophy.

While Vergara was clearly in on the joke, people on Twitter weren’t laughing:









I love @SofiaVergara but did anyone find that schtick somewhat offensive?

— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 26, 2014

This whole spinning platform Sofia Vergara thing is borderline 1950. Just sayin’ #Emmys2014

— Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) August 26, 2014

On the plus side, the Vergara bit has magically united everyone in my Twitter feed in mutual sorrow and shame.

— emilynussbaum (@emilynussbaum) August 26, 2014

That Sofia Vergara bit was offensive. Remember last night when this was on TV? #Emmys #VMAs pic.twitter.com/q6TNwnn9Az

— Mark Lieberman (@MarkALieberman) August 26, 2014

When Vergara heard people were offended by the bit, she defended the skit to reporters after the Emmys:

I think it’s absolutely the opposite. It means someone can be hot and also be funny and make fun of herself and enjoy and work and make money, so I absolutely think it’s ridiculous. And somebody who started this, and I know who she was, has no sense of humour and should lighten up a little bit!

Perhaps the “I know who she was” is aimed at Couric?

Watch the odd Emmys segment below and judge for yourself:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.