People Are Outraged After Sofia Vergara's 'Sexist' Emmys Bit

Aly Weisman

To provide some eye candy as Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president Bruce Rosenblum gave a speech during Monday night’s Emmy Awards, Sofia Vergara hopped up on a platform and posed as she spun around on a pedestal like a trophy.

While Vergara was clearly in on the joke, people on Twitter weren’t laughing:




When Vergara heard people were offended by the bit, she defended the skit to reporters after the Emmys:

I think it’s absolutely the opposite. It means someone can be hot and also be funny and make fun of herself and enjoy and work and make money, so I absolutely think it’s ridiculous. And somebody who started this, and I know who she was, has no sense of humour and should lighten up a little bit!

Perhaps the “I know who she was” is aimed at Couric?

Watch the odd Emmys segment below and judge for yourself:


