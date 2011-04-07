Outlook For Mac Will Sync With Your iPhone Starting Next Week

Microsoft just announced that Service Pack 1 for its Mac Office suite will enable syncing with iOS devices.



The update will be coming next week.

Of course, you can already sync over the air with your iOS device if you use an exchange server, but if you prefer to use Outlook instead of iCal, syncing will now be much simpler.

That means this update is for people who don’t sync calendars over the air to their phone–it’s only for people who sync locally using a USB cable.

Tasks and Notes will also be supported by Service Pack 1.

The update will also include increased stability, security, and the usual Service Pack performance improvements. Specific new features include “redirect” and “resend” buttons for Outlook email.

Microsoft included a grid of new features and rival products:

Photo: Microsoft

