Charge Your Devices With A Power Strip That Actually Looks Good [10% Off]

The more devices you have, the more outlets you need. The quickest solution to the expanding number of devices that need a plug is power strips, but they can be bulky, ugly, and often times the outlets are too close together for many three pronged plugs to play nicely together. Enter the PowerCube.

PowerCube is a sleek, compact, efficient outlet expander. It’s designed so that plugs never block each other, and it comes with two USB ports for cell phones, cameras, tablets and anything else, meaning you won’t need those USB to AC adapters anymore. It also has a resettable fuse feature so your devices are protected if you exceed the power limit. You can grab it here for 10% off thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce.

Get 10% off the PowerCube Outlet Expander ($US17.95 + Free Shipping. US Only)



You can also get the extended version so that you can charge things wherever it’s convenient, not just by the wall.

Full Specs below:

Works with any USB/AC-powered devices

7.9″L x 2.5″W x 2.5″H

Colour: trolley grey/white

Voltage: 125V

Resettable fuse: yes

Child proofing: yes

Cable: 1.5m/5ft

USB output (V): 2 × 5V

USB output (A): 2100 mA

