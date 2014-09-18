Unbelievable Pictures From The 11 Best 'Outlaw Instagrammers' In New York City

@bradleycrump/Instagram It’s all in a day’s work for an Outlaw Instagrammer.

New York is a magical city, full of interesting people and mysterious places. You can live in New York City your entire life and never see 99% of it, especially the parts you’re not allowed to.

A group of urban explorers, dubbed “Outlaw Instagrammers” in a recent New York Magazine article, are seeking to see more of the city than anyone else.

These young daredevils, equipped with cameras and light clothes, scale to the top of New York’s highest buildings and bridges in order to photograph what they see. Most of their photos end up on Instagram, their preferred method of dissemination. Their work has garnered a lot of attention and for some, tens of thousands of followers.

Getting to those high spots is very dangerous and often illegal, which makes looking at these photos that much more exhilarating.

We compiled a list of our favourite feeds of “Outlaw Instagrammers.” We don’t suggest you try these stunts on your own, but we hope looking at the pictures makes your day a little more exciting.

