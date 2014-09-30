These Photographs From Hong Kong's Daredevil 'Rooftoppers' Will Take Your Breath Away

With the massive protests in Hong Kong raging for a second day, officials in Hong Kong have initiated a blackout of Instagram throughout the city.

That means that, along with images of demonstrators flooding the streets of downtown Hong Kong, the impressive and sometimes nausea-inducing shots from the city’s “Outlaw Instagrammers” will go unseen, as well.

These daredevils, who defy both death and the law, climb to the top of Hong Kong’s tallest buildings, of which there are quite a few, and snap amazing photos of themselves and their friends, posting the results on Instagram.

With Instagram blocked in Hong Kong, we thought we would compile a list in the meantime of the best “rooftoppers” (as they like to be called) from Hong Kong. We don’t suggest you try these feats on your own, but feel free to live vicariously through these crazy shots.

