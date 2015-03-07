New York City's 'Outlaw Instagrammer' will leave the city when he turns 18 to avoid being arrested

17-year-old Humza Deas dares to go where most of us never would.
As one of New York City’s “outlaw Instagrammers” — a name given to a group of young photographers by a recent New York magazine article — Deas scales the city’s tallest buildings and bridges to get some truly jaw-dropping shots.
This week I've partnered up with the @Mashable team to host a photo challenge. This weeks theme is nighttime photography. I want to see how you showcase your city during the night. Tag your images to #MashPics_Nighttime & #CreateYourHype. We'll feature some images in a round up post after.
