New York City's 'Outlaw Instagrammer' will leave the city when he turns 18 to avoid being arrested

Madeline Stone

17-year-old Humza Deas dares to go where most of us never would. 

As one of New York City’s “outlaw Instagrammers” — a name given to a group of young photographers by a recent New York magazine article — Deas scales the city’s tallest buildings and bridges to get some truly jaw-dropping shots. 