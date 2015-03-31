New York's 'outlaw Instagrammer' ignored the NYPD commissioner's warning to stop climbing the city's bridges

A photographer who goes by “@icarus_nyc” on Instagram is ignoring a public reprimanding from NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton.

The teen photographer got Bratton’s attention when photos he took atop the Triborough Bridge were published on Animal New York Wednesday. The photos quickly went viral.

In addition to the photos from the top of the bridge, 210 feet in the air, Animal published images of the bridge’s mechanical systems and a mystery man wearing a welder’s uniform.

“People just have to learn to stay off those damn bridges,” Bratton said in response to the photos last week, according to the New York Daily News. “They’re dangerous. If you can get up there it’s easy enough to fall off the darned things… There’s a danger to themselves as well as to others while they’re up there.”

Icarus ignored Bratton’s warning, climbing another bridge to take photos over the weekend.

He posted this photo from the top of the Queensboro Bridge, captioning it “Bridge bozo blasts Bratton.”