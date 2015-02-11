Outlaw Bandido bikie Brett Pechey has turned himself into police after hiding in Thailand for a year

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Wanted for his involvement in the Broadbeach bikie brawl, Bandidos West End chapter president Brett Pechey has finally turned himself in to police after a year of hiding abroad.

Pechey fled to Thailand after 60 Bandidos members overran a Broadbeach restaurant strip in 2013, intimidating and challenging police officers, resulting in an altercation which saw 18 bikies arrested and seven people injured, including four police officers.

Pechey faces a number of new charges including extortion, assault, stalking, threatening violence and failing to appear in court.

Last June Thai police learned about the Australian warrant out for Pechey’s arrest and threatened to deport him if he did not pay $120,000.

The Bandidos, along with several other bike gangs, were outlawed after the Broadbeach brawl which triggered an unprecedented $20 million state government crackdown on bikie gangs.

Pechey was arrested at Brisbane International Airport on arrival this morning.

Here’s a video of the brawl caught on a policeman’s vest camera.

