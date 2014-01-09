Outkast, Muse, Arcade Fire Headline Coachella 2014 Lineup

Been waiting for Outkast to reunite? You’re in luck!

André 3000 and Big Boi will be taking the stage together for the time since their 2006 album on opening night of the Coachella Music Festival.

Other notable acts for the dual Coachella festivals, set for the weekends of April 11-13 and April 18-20 on a polo field in the desert city of Indio, include Queens of the Stone Age, DJ Skrillex, Lorde, Haim, Beck, Calvin Harris and Girl Talk.

A three-day pass starts at $US375, with various configurations and VIP add-ons available.

Other headliners include Muse and Arcade Fire, read the full list of acts below:

As usual, fans are divided on this year’s lineup and they’re taking to Coachella’s Facebook page to vent.

Here’s what the haters have to say:

And those who are more excited:

