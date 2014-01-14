Outkast Just Announced A 40-Festival Tour For 2014

Scott Gries/Getty Big Boi and André 3000 met while attending high school in Atlanta.

Dying to see Outkast’s big reunion but can’t make it to their recently announced appearance at this year’s Coachella Music Festival? (It’s sold out, after all).

Well, you’re in luck.

Today, duo André 3000 and Big Boi took to their newly launched social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) to announce a 40-festival tour.

Though the specific cities are yet to be named, we do know they’ll headline New York’s Governors Ball this June.

“I’m looking forward to rocking the stage with my Bro Ski and to all the fans, stank you smelly much. This is for y’all!” said Big Boi.

Meanwhile, Andre 3000 said, “Returning to the stage together is the most exciting way for us to thank everyone for their 20 years of supporting Outkast.”

The duo’s April performance at Coachella will mark 20 years since they released their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”

While we wait for more details to be announced, let’s take a trip back down memory lane:

“So Fresh, So Clean” (2000)

“Hey Ya” (2003)

