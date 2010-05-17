Outgoing U.K. Treasury Chief Secretary To His Replacement 'There's No Money Left'

Is it really this bad?

On his first day of work, the new incoming chief secretary of the U.K. treasury, David Law, was greeted with the following note from his outgoing predecessor:

“Dear Chief Secretary, I’m afraid to tell you there’s no money left.”

Mr. Law described the note as ‘honest’, according to Bloomberg.

He has a lot of work to do.

