Ousted Tribune Exec Lee Abrams Says His "Sluts" Memo Was Misunderstood

Lee Abrams.

Photo: image via The Chicago Tribune

Allow us to take a second to catch you up.The New York Times’ David Carr recently published an explosive piece detailing the fratty, sex-talk-fuelled behaviour of Tribune Company executives. Despite the massive PR crisis this triggered, Tribune Co. chief innovation officer and former shock-jock radio host Lee Abrams didn’t think it was a big deal to subsequently fire off a company-wide memo incorporating the word “sluts” with a link to an Onion video featuring scantily-clad and apparently intoxicated women, one of whom pours alcohol all over her bare chest.



So Abrams got suspended and then resigned. You’d think he’d be off the grid right about now laying low off until this whole thing blows over, right?

Wrong!

“This was all so abrupt and crazy,” Abrams told Jeff Bercovici of Forbes Tuesday afternoon. “I just wanted to mention my point of view on this thing because I think it got skewed a little bit in the blogosphere.”

Abrams was responding to an email — obtained and published by Bercovici — that he had sent out defending himself in the wake of his resignation.

“My apology for sending the Onion News Network parody clip stands,” Abrams wrote. “Though, as Tribune is a multi-media company competing at the most dramatic cross-roads in media history, I would have hoped that the use of a brilliant parody to demonstrate the ills of popular TV would have been an effective communication vehicle and that people would have taken it as it was intended; a parody that illustrates what not to do.”

Abrams also told Bercovici that the decision to resign from Tribune, the bankrupt publisher of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times, was his own: “I actually suggested it. There was just too much noise, too much of a distraction with all the other things going on.”

Next up: Tribune CEO Randy Michaels, the one who offered a waitress $100 to flash her breasts in front of his fellow senior colleagues, and whose resignation is now being called for by the company’s board.

