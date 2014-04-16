Outgoing Labor Senator Criticises Preselection Rules That Saw 'Homophobic' Opponent Joe Bullock Elected

Louise Pratt concedes defeat (Photo: screengrab)

Western Australia Labor Senator Louise Pratt has blasted Joe Bullock, a controversial former union figure recently elected to the Upper House.

Pratt will leave the Senate in July after she failed to secure a seat, after running second on the ALP’s ticket at the recent WA election re-run. She conceded defeat today.

“It is a blow to progressive voters that I would be replaced in the Senate by someone who I have known for many years to be deeply homophobic, to be anti-choice, and has recently emerged disloyal to the very party he has been elected to represent,” Pratt said according to News Corp Australia.

“Placing me behind Joe Bullock meant for me I felt like I had every day of campaigning with my arms tied behind my back.

“The Senate re-run was always going to be a different kind of election, with more scrutiny on the candidates. And hiding Joe Bullock behind Labor’s important messages was never going to be enough.”

Bullock, according to The Australian, was convicted of assault in 1996. He also Pratt’s sexuality during a campaign speech, alluding to the fact her partner Aram Hoise had a sex change.

Pratt was critical of a deal struck between the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) and United Voice, which saw her running in the second spot on the ticket.

Pratt’s comments come amidst calls for reform from several leading Labor party figures, including the party’s national president Jenny McAllister.

There’s more here.

