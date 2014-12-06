America's Beloved Outer Banks Could Be Devastated In The Next Century

The Outer Banks is a paradise for residents and tourists alike. The string of islands, laid end to end just off the coast of North Carolina and a portion of Virginia, are beloved for their stunning beaches, picturesque towns, and pleasant weather. Many resident families have been there for generations, and visitors often return season after season to take advantage of the sun and the scenery.

But the Outer Banks, like many coastal communities in the United States and around the world, is up against a dire challenge. As global temperatures continue to heat up, causing an ever-lengthening list of consequences such as sea-level rise, drought, and intense storms, the very existence of the islands may be in jeopardy.

